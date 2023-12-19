Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Cap Achieves $71.35 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $71.35 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00009000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,473,108 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

