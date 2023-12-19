B. Riley Weighs in on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $340.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.50 million, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 75,762 shares of company stock worth $317,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

