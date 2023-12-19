B. Riley Weighs in on Etsy, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

ETSY stock opened at $84.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.97. Etsy has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $652,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $918,005.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $652,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,005.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,988 shares of company stock worth $2,144,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

