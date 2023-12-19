B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ready Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ready Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

RC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RC opened at $10.75 on Monday. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 232.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Ready Capital by 1,028.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ready Capital by 177.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 60.25%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

