B. Riley Comments on Genesco Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genesco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesco Stock Down 3.4 %

GCO stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Genesco has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 2.10.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.60 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 928,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter worth about $24,863,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Genesco by 13.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,818,000 after acquiring an additional 93,708 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genesco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

