Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Richard B. Hancock Buys 23,000 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) Director Richard B. Hancock bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,533.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $386.40 million, a P/E ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.57. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 50.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDMO

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Stories

