Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Short Interest Down 5.7% in November

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon GloboCare
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon GloboCare stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Avalon GloboCare as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Avalon GloboCare Trading Up 20.2 %
NASDAQ ALBT opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. Avalon GloboCare has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $6.05.
Avalon GloboCare Company Profile
Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.
