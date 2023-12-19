Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,900 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 355,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 847,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CBWTF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.07. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

