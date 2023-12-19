Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $282.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.