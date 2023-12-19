Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 1,400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.77.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $252.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.21. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

