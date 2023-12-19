Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

AUB stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.01. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

