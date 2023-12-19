Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

