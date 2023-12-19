Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 463 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth $111,000.

SMMD stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $829.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

