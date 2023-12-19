Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 239 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $123.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average is $112.37. The company has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $123.83.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

