Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after buying an additional 1,128,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,417,000 after purchasing an additional 328,482 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

