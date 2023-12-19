Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $154,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 88,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 291,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.8% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

