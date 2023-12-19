Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 67.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after buying an additional 257,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after buying an additional 325,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $147.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

