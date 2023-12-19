Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $83,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,696 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

