Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $58,000 Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CI opened at $292.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

