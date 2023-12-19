Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $285,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,675 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $152.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

