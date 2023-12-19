Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $267,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,549,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,752,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $68.87.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $606,043.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,053,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,028 shares of company stock worth $2,941,865. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

