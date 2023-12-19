Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $259,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Nucor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Nucor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NUE opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.