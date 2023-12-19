Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $197,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

GE opened at $123.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average is $112.37. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $123.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.