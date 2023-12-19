Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $161,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on RIO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RIO opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

