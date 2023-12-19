Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $161,000 Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 597.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $734.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.18 and a beta of 1.13.

