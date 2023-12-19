Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 145.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 29.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 238,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

TXN opened at $167.42 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

