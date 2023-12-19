Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in November

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARSMF opened at 0.14 on Tuesday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.07 and a 52 week high of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.13 and a 200-day moving average of 0.15.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the identifying and mining of fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

