Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $24,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

