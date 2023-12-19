Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,196,000 after buying an additional 463,055 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,901,000 after buying an additional 2,204,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,554,000 after buying an additional 423,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,564,000 after buying an additional 248,170 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $74.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

