Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Short Interest Update

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,420,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 21,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $164.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 894.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 15.2% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 23,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $4,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

