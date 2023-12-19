Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,700 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 313,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on APDN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $8.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.41% and a negative return on equity of 142.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

