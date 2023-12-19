Anton Tagliaferro Buys 200,000 Shares of QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Stock

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Free Report) insider Anton Tagliaferro purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.86 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$172,600.00 ($115,838.93).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 40,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$34,960.00 ($23,463.09).

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. QV Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About QV Equities

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

