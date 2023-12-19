Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,119.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANFGF. Citigroup upgraded Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANFGF

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Antofagasta Company Profile

ANFGF opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

(Get Free Report

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.