Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director John Edward Peller Sells 9,260 Shares

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director John Edward Peller sold 9,260 shares of Andrew Peller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total transaction of C$40,836.60.

Andrew Peller has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$100.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company's brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

