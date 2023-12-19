Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director John Edward Peller Sells 9,260 Shares

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Director John Edward Peller sold 9,260 shares of Andrew Peller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total transaction of C$40,836.60.
Andrew Peller Stock Performance
Andrew Peller has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.04.
Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$100.18 million for the quarter.
Andrew Peller Dividend Announcement
About Andrew Peller
Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.
Featured Articles
