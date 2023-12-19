Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) PT at C$14.77

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,000.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,000.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00. Insiders purchased 81,400 shares of company stock worth $794,300 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE WCP opened at C$9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.66. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.65 and a 1-year high of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.31.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1295597 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.33%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

