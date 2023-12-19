Analysts Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) PT at $52.50

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

PCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.20. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.95.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

