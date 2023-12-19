Analysts Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Target Price at $17.25

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HTGC opened at $16.05 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,521,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 41,240 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,831 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,032,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares during the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

