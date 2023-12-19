Analysts Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Target Price at $16.57

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 42,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 21.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

