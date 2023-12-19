Analysts Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Target Price at $82.71

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

BFAM opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,282.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,805 shares of company stock valued at $693,367 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

