Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 6.4% in November

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 215,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.54. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASYS. TheStreet cut Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

View Our Latest Report on Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.