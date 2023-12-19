Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Short Interest Down 6.1% in November

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 499,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. Amplitude has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Further Reading

