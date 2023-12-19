Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.98% from the company’s previous close.

FOLD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $129,658.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,143.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $129,658.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,143.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $67,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 907,965 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,606.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,320 shares of company stock worth $719,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.