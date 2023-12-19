American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $48.18 on Friday. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $512.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

About American National Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 41.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

