American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $48.18 on Friday. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $512.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares
About American National Bankshares
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
Featured Stories
