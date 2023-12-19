American National Bank Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.8% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

