American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Amy Y. Murray Sells 415 Shares

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AFG opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.80. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $143.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

