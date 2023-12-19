American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $182.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $182.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

