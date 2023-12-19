American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.3% in the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

