Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

