Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Insider Sells $220,400.00 in Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) insider James Paul Rickey sold 11,600 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Paul Rickey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, James Paul Rickey sold 1,800 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, James Paul Rickey sold 418 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $6,692.18.

On Thursday, November 30th, James Paul Rickey sold 700 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

On Monday, November 6th, James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $19.27.

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALPN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

