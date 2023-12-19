Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Down 6.6% in November

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 11,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

ATEC opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Demski bought 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,787. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,787. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 59,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $771,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,452,736 shares in the company, valued at $70,885,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,375 shares of company stock worth $2,323,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,859,000 after buying an additional 80,101 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

